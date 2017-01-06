A vodka from Seattle and an amaro from Woodinville made the "Top 100 Spirits" list.

Seattle Times staff reporter

The year ended nicely for two local distilleries who made Wine Enthusiast’s “Top 100 Spirits in 2016” list.

3 Howls Blood Orange flavored vodka and broVo Amaro #14 scored high enough to be listed among the best of the national magazine’s judging.  3 Howls Distillery in Sodo scored 94 points (out of 100) and also received the judge’s “Best Buy” honor with its $22 price tag, while broVo Amaro in Woodinville scored 96 points.

Here’ s what the judges had to say:

3 Howls Blood Orange flavored vodka:  “The light aroma mingles orange, lemon and a faint floral note. The palate shows juicy, bouncy, lively tangerine flavor, finishing with a gentle hint of anise. Overall, it’s complex and light, with just the right amount of flavor for cocktails and punches without being overpowering.”

broVo Amaro #14: “Created with direction from Chicago bartender Mike Ryan, this is almost like a bottled cocktail. It’s burnished copper and cloudy in the glass, with a dynamite citrus-vanilla nose reminiscent of a well-made daiquiri. It feels light on the palate, with a rich cocoa edge, subtle orange-peel bitterness and finishing with ginger, cinnamon and white pepper sparks.”

Tan Vinh: 206-515-5656 or tvinh@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @tanvinhseattle. Tan Vinh is a features writer for the Seattle Times. He hikes and drinks for a living, though he never does both at the same time. At least not while on the clock.