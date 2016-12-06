Now you can sit down and order Seattle Times readers' favorite pizza by the slice.

Windy City Pie, which Seattle Times readers named Seattle’s best pizza, will finally have an honest-to-goodness sit-down, brick-and-mortar set up, where you can order pizza by the slice.

The popular carry-out Chicago-style pizza operation, which at one point was located in a far corner of Sodo with limited delivery service, will serve pies at the Batch 206 Distillery in Interbay, 1417 Elliott Ave W., said Windy City owner Dave Lichterman. Service could start as early as Friday. Find the menu here. Check Windy City Pie’s social media for an opening announcement.

Pizzas will be available at the bar Mondays and Wednesday-Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from noon to 10 p.m. Note that the bar is 21 and over only. They’ll be closed on Tuesdays.

Windy City Pie will also continue to offer pickup on site from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Friday.