NEW YORK (AP) — Why can tomatoes lose flavor in the fridge? A new study says it’s because some of their genes are chilling out. And that discovery might help scientists solve the problem.

Cooling tomatoes can stop them from making substances that contribute to their taste. Researchers say that robs the fruit of flavor, whether it happens in a home refrigerator or in cold storage before the produce reaches the grocery shelf.

The study into genetic mechanisms for the taste loss was released Monday by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The researchers are already thinking about breeding tomatoes that resist that problem.