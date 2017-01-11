Venturing away from your living room for the game? Head to one of these bars in Seattle and Bellevue. Some even take reservations.

The Seahawks have a big game this Saturday afternoon (1:35 p.m. Jan. 14). Didn’t make plans yet? Here are places to catch the playoffs with the best game-day deals. Note, if you have a party of six or more, arrive at least an hour before kickoff to score a table. Or check out the places below that take reservations.

Leny’s Place

An old-school hangout known for burgers, this Tangletown dive is all about the cheap beer on game day. Rainier and PBR cost just a buck every time the Seahawks score a touchdown.

2217 N. 56th St., Seattle; 206-632-9175, on Facebook

Rhein Haus

This Alpine-themed beer hall is one of the busiest during games, but you’ll still find room even if you roll in at halftime. They can pack ’em in here — 437 people indoors and another 100 in the heat-lamp-warmed biergarten.

912 12th Ave., Seattle; 206-325-5409, rheinhausseattle.com

J & M Cafe

One of the city’s oldest bars (1889) is also one of its loudest on game day, as spirited here as it is in the nearby stadium when there’s a home game. Cheap beer. Rowdy fans. What could go wrong?

201 First Ave. S., Seattle; 206-402-6654, on Facebook

The Comet Tavern

A favorite for all the 12th Men who live on Capitol Hill, this dive offers $7 pitchers of Coors and $5 wings during the game. If it’s too crowded, head next door to its sibling Lost Lake Café, which carries six televisions and won’t be as loud.

922 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-323-5678, thecomettavern.com

Local Public Eatery

Opened last year, this South Lake Union bar restaurant quickly took off as a Seahawks hangout, boasting 14 TVs and the ability to hold up to 300 fans. It should be packed for the playoffs, but the bar does set aside some tables for reservations.

404 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; 206-257-1888, localterryave.com

Wedgwood Broiler

A hidden gem where the hard-core Seahawks and Huskies fans hang, this Midwestern-type steakhouse serves cheap food and stiff drinks. And who can forget those Brontosaurus-sized beef ribs?

8230 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206 523-1115, wedgwoodbroiler.com

The Westy

In two years, this West Seattle sports bar has quickly become one of the city’s new favorite Seahawks hangouts, so loud you can hear chants of “Sea, Hawks” from outside.

7908 35th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-937-8977, thewestyseattle.com

Bar Sue

So it’s 30 minutes after kickoff and you just found parking on the Hill. The Comet and Rhein Haus are packed, 95 Slide is 86’ed. What to do? Head to this underrated Southern-themed bar with a giant projector and cheap whiskey.

1407 14th Ave., Seattle; 206-328-0888, barsueseattle.com

Bravehorse Tavern

Serving the best bar grub you can get on game day, this Tom Douglas place will be a full house by kickoff. But you can make reservations, or come early to claim your table. If anything, it’s a great excuse to grab the eggs Benedict, one of the city’s most popular.

310 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; 206-9710717, bravehorsetavern.com

Fuel Sports Eats & Beats

One of the few bars that will take reservations (minimum of four people) if you don’t want to stand, this Pioneer Square bar boasts 16 HD TVs with surround sound, a giant projector and can hold about 200 people.

164 S. Washington St., Seattle; 206-405-3835, fuelseattle.com

Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria

On the Eastside, I prefer this stretch of south Bellevue to its more sterile downtown mall bars. Homey. More cozy. More mom-and-pop joints. Check out this place, with big screens on all the walls, including a giant projector. And it has just the perfect combo — pizza and beer — for the big game.

5606 119th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; 425-644-3164, resonatebrewery.com

Mustard Seed Grill & Pub

Or head next door to this popular Newport Hills sports bar (28 televisions and capacity of 250), as big as the chain bar restaurants at Bellevue Square. Even better, it’s cheaper, $16 for a pitcher of Bud Light and a dozen wings.

5608 119th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; 425-603-9001, mustardseedgrill.com