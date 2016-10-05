Plus when to expect Growler Guys, with its 60 taps, to open, and when a much loved Edmonds bartender will return.

BARFLY

Whiskey recommendation: Copperworks Distilling Co. sold out its first ever single malt whiskey within three weeks after its release in August. Pssst…here’s your second chance.

The distillery quietly released another batch ($75 including tax for a 750 ml bottle) last week at its waterfront tasting room. About half of the 1,753 bottles are already gone.

The 106-proof single malt has more heat than the first release, though the same taste profile — zesty orange, apple skin with hints of tea leaves and a barky, leathery finish. I would add a drop of water to take off some of the lingering heat, but it’s one of the most impressive whiskeys released in Seattle in recent years.

More craft beer coming to North Seattle: The folks from Bend, Ore., who started the popular Growler Guys, a beer-filling station, are opening one in the Maple Leaf/Wedgwood area. Located at 8500 Lake City Way N.E., Growler Guys boasts 60-taps and will have a seating area that includes a covered, heated patio with food trucks parked outside. Kids and dogs are allowed. It’s scheduled to open by Oct. 20.

That much-loved Edmonds bartender will return: In the list of top bars around the area, I mentioned Daphne’s in Edmonds mostly due to charming bartender Desmond van Rensburg, who croons Rat Pack songs while mixing drinks. An update: Rensburg just had hip surgery but is expected to be back behind the bar on Oct 31. Reached by phone, Rensburg said it would drive him crazy to lie around the house for that long, and he’ll try to come back a week earlier. You’ll find him behind the bar Tuesday-Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight at 415½ Main St., Edmonds.