Banish blandness with these recommendations for places using spices with special nuance and spots that’ll set your mouth on fire.

Sometimes readers write to me for restaurant recommendations, and I (try to!) always answer (eventually!). I also urge everybody to check out menus and photos online — whatever you think of Yelp, it’s a good site for seeing whether interiors and food presentations will agree with you — and to let me know how it goes.

“SPICY FOOD”

George wrote in about a visitor who’s vague, yet apparently adventurous.

Hi Bethany,

I’m taking a friend from out of town to dinner, and she enjoys spicy food — what kind, I have no idea, she just said “spicy.” Have any recommendations in Seattle or Bellevue? Thank you in advance!

George

Hi George,

Way better than a visitor who wants it “bland”! Take a look at Kraken Congee in Pioneer Square, and Kedai Makan and Little Uncle on Capitol Hill. Chili’s in the U-District is also worth considering. But I think of these places more for their nuanced use of spices rather than five-alarm-hotness; in terms of sinus-clearing-lips-burning-eyes-watering spicy-heat, Seattle overall is a little wimpy. Exceptions that spring to mind include the “Insane” (and insanely good) Nashville hot chicken at Sisters and Brothers in Georgetown; the “Extra-Crazy” at kitschy Crawfish King in Chinatown-International District; and the “spicy and numbing” option at Szechuan Fish.

In Bellevue, people swear by (and sometimes at) the Sichuan cuisine on La Bu La’s “Wild Side” menu; in Redmond, there’s the appropriately named Spicy Talk Bistro.

Hope your friend achieves spicy satisfaction!

Best,

Bethany