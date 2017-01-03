What are the healthiest meals on the major airlines? And where do Tom Douglas' Alaska Airlines meals fit in? One study breaks them down.

Our most celebrated chef Tom Douglas put his name behind the airplane food at Alaska Airlines. So where does it stack up on the health meter? One website Diet Detective weighed in, looking at all the airline food menus and picking the healthiest options from each airline.

The result: Alaska Airlines, with 3.75 stars out of possible 5, ranked fourth out of 12 airlines. Not bad. But it seems Alaska could learn a thing or two about healthy meals from an airline it bought: Virgin America, which ranked No. 1 (4.25 stars).

Among the conclusions: “Calories overall are moving in the right direction,” at Alaska Airlines, as the calories in an average meal “went down significantly from 606 to 577” compared to last year. And the Douglas meals you should eat if you’re watching your waistline: For breakfast, the site suggests Lola’s Breakfast Scramble ($8, vegetarian) . (“It’s high in calories but will keep you full longer.”)

Ingredients: Cremini mushrooms, oven roasted tomatoes, scallions and pepper jack cheese, folded into warm scrambled eggs and served with a side of savory garlic roasted red potatoes. Serving size: 9 ounces. Total = 606 calories, 49 g fat, 19 g carbohydrate, 22 g protein, 910 mg sodium, 2 g sugar

For something heartier, the site recommends Douglas’ Red Miso Chicken ($8). (“There aren’t too many dinner choices, but the Miso Chicken will suffice as long as you consider it a meal.”)

Ingredients: Sliced grilled chicken glazed in a sauce flavored with ginger, pineapple, and red miso. Tangy sesame carrots atop a bed of ginger garlic fried brown rice. Serving size: 10.3 ounces. Total = 564 calories, 29 g fat, 51 g carbohydrate, 23 g protein, 930 mg sodium, 13 g sugar

The study didn’t rate the worst food (health wise, anyway), but by the nutritional label, we surmise Douglas’ Smoky BBQ chicken sandwich ($8) was in the running.

Ingredients: Pulled chicken tossed in a smoky barbecue sauce flavored with ancho chile and molasses. Served with a side of coleslaw. Total = 621 calories, 35 g fat, 47 g carbohydrate, 25 g protein, 1244 mg sodium, 25 g sugar

Not associated with Douglas’ food, but the dietdetective.com concluded that Alaska Airlines’ Mediterranean Tapas ($6, vegan, Kosher and gluten-free) was the healthiest choice. (“It has olives, hummus, almonds, dried fruit and even a dark chocolate bar. But keep in mind that 519 calories is a bit high for a ‘snack’ (or even a meal), so it’s best if you either share the box or have it as a meal replacement.”)

Ingredients: “Late July” organic multigrain snack chips, Mario snack olives, Truitt Family Foods natural hummus, Madi K’s almonds, Vacaville Fruit Company snackins’ apricots, and TCHO PureNotes dark chocolate. Total = 519 calories, 28 g fat, 60 g carbohydrate, 14 g protein, 572 mg sodium, 17 g sugar