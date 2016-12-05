Just one more bit of recognition for one of the country's rising stars.
Willows Inn on Lummi Island was named one of the “Best Restaurants in America” by Eater this morning, the latest honor for one of the country’s most talked about rising stars, Blaine Wetzel.
In anointing Willows Inn among the 38 best restaurants, Eater said chef Wetzel “orchestrates four-hour dinners that double as manifestos on the area’s unparalleled bounty.”
Wetzel, who won the James Beard award for Best Chef in the Northwest in 2015, is from Olympia and trained with the renowned Rene Redzepi at Copenhagen’s august Noma, one of the world’s top restaurants.
