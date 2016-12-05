Just one more bit of recognition for one of the country's rising stars.

Willows Inn on Lummi Island was named one of the “Best Restaurants in America” by Eater this morning, the latest honor for one of the country’s most talked about rising stars, Blaine Wetzel.

In anointing Willows Inn among the 38 best restaurants, Eater said chef Wetzel “orchestrates four-hour dinners that double as manifestos on the area’s unparalleled bounty.”

Wetzel, who won the James Beard award for Best Chef in the Northwest in 2015, is from Olympia and trained with the renowned Rene Redzepi at Copenhagen’s august Noma, one of the world’s top restaurants.

Chef Blaine Wetzel has cooked at renowned restaurants all over the world, but everything on his menu at the Willows Inn comes from just nine square miles – all grown or found on Lummi Island. (Katie G. Cotterill and Corinne Chin / The Seattle Times)

RELATED STORIES:

For Willows Inn chef Blaine Wetzel, Lummi Island is a nine-square-mile pantry

Willows Inn’s Wetzel wins James Beard Award: Northwest chef