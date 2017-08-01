Bon Appétit, the national food magazine, has declared two new Seattle restaurants to be among the nation's best.

So, editors from a New York glossy sent some people out to check out our food scene, and they filed this dispatch: they like Marmite on Capitol Hill and Mean Sandwich in Ballard. A lot.

Both made Bon Appétit’s list of 50 “Best New Restaurants in America.”

Of Marmite in the Chophouse Row building, the magazine advises you go there “to rediscover the hall-of-fame cooking of legendary chef Bruce Naftaly, who came out of retirement to introduce a new generation of food lovers to the pure pleasures of classic French cooking.” The magazine suggests you order the soup, the terrine de foie de volaille, duxelles-stuffed rabbit saddle and the coq au vin.

On Mean Sandwich, the editors consider that Ballard spot a go-to place “for chef-driven takes on classic grinders, subs, and hoagies.” They suggest ordering the corned beef, Italian sub, Buon Appetito (think chicken Parm) and don’t forget the “Skins & Ins,” fried potatoes.

But the magazine apparently loves Portland more (ouch!) because four restaurants there made the list: Afuri, Dame, Tusk and Guero. (I highly recommend Afuri and Tusk, by the way.)

Don’t miss our reviews of Marmite and Mean Sandwich, too.