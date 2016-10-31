Finally, it's something different in the realm of restaurant promotions, with both higher-end and less expensive set-menu options at Dine Around Seattle, starting November 6.
Dine Around Seattle is back starting November 6, but the deal is different this time around — instead of three-course prix-fixe menus for $33, various local restaurants are now offering prix-fixes for $22, $33, and $44. It’s a smart move: Diners who want to try out a new place without such a commitment from their wallets have options, and the high end is there for those who want a splurge (or a good deal at their fancy favorite) too.
Pro tips: Preview your options at dinearoundseattle.org — just click on your restaurant(s) of choice — to make sure the set menu is to your liking (links below also go to the menus). There’s also a list that’s helpfully organized by which places are offering menus at the $22, $33, and $44 price points. Be sure to make reservations, as participating restaurants will be busier than usual. And remember to tip well — these promotions can be very hectic for servers.
Dine Around Seattle runs Sundays through Thursdays, November 6 through November 23. Here are some best bets, based on reviews, reputations, and how promising the set menus look.
Best bets for $22 lunch menus
Chandler’s Crabhouse
Girin
Porkchop & Co.
Salt & Iron
Skillet Diner Capitol Hill
Skillet Diner Ballard
TanakaSan
Trellis Restaurant
Best bets for $22 dinner menus
Poquitos
Purple Cafe and Wine Bar
Rumba
Saint Helens Cafe
The Saint
Best bets for $33 dinner menus
Anchovies & Olives
Bramling Cross
Chan Seattle
Chiso Sushi
Lecosho
Local 360
Pomerol
Porkchop & Co.
Preservation Kitchen
Purple Cafe and Wine Bar
Rione XIII
Saint Helens Cafe
Seatown Seabar
Skillet Diner Capitol Hill
Skillet Diner Ballard
Steelhead Diner
TanakaSan
Terra Plata
Trellis Restaurant
Best bets for $44 dinner menus
Bar Dojo
Barking Frog
Chandler’s Crabhouse
Girin
Heartwood Provisions
LloydMartin
Poppy
Purple Cafe and Wine Bar
Salt & Iron
