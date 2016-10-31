Finally, it's something different in the realm of restaurant promotions, with both higher-end and less expensive set-menu options at Dine Around Seattle, starting November 6.

Dine Around Seattle is back starting November 6, but the deal is different this time around — instead of three-course prix-fixe menus for $33, various local restaurants are now offering prix-fixes for $22, $33, and $44. It’s a smart move: Diners who want to try out a new place without such a commitment from their wallets have options, and the high end is there for those who want a splurge (or a good deal at their fancy favorite) too.

Pro tips: Preview your options at dinearoundseattle.org — just click on your restaurant(s) of choice — to make sure the set menu is to your liking (links below also go to the menus). There’s also a list that’s helpfully organized by which places are offering menus at the $22, $33, and $44 price points. Be sure to make reservations, as participating restaurants will be busier than usual. And remember to tip well — these promotions can be very hectic for servers.

Dine Around Seattle runs Sundays through Thursdays, November 6 through November 23. Here are some best bets, based on reviews, reputations, and how promising the set menus look.

Best bets for $22 lunch menus

Chandler’s Crabhouse

Girin

Porkchop & Co.

Salt & Iron

Skillet Diner Capitol Hill

Skillet Diner Ballard

TanakaSan

Trellis Restaurant

Best bets for $22 dinner menus

Poquitos

Purple Cafe and Wine Bar

Rumba

Saint Helens Cafe

The Saint

Best bets for $33 dinner menus

Anchovies & Olives

Bramling Cross

Chan Seattle

Chiso Sushi

Lecosho

Local 360

Pomerol

Porkchop & Co.

Preservation Kitchen

Purple Cafe and Wine Bar

Rione XIII

Saint Helens Cafe

Seatown Seabar

Skillet Diner Capitol Hill

Skillet Diner Ballard

Steelhead Diner

TanakaSan

Terra Plata

Trellis Restaurant

Best bets for $44 dinner menus

Bar Dojo

Barking Frog

Chandler’s Crabhouse

Girin

Heartwood Provisions

LloydMartin

Poppy

Purple Cafe and Wine Bar

Salt & Iron