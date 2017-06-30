Barbecue, burgers and happy hours around Seattle were some of the big things on people's minds this month.
What a month it’s been in the food and drink world. Amazon bought Whole Foods. A local, acclaimed destination restaurant got caught illegally requiring entry-level staff to work for free. And Costco now sells burgers.
But there were other food items on readers’ minds this month — happy hour, barbecue and more burgers were at the top of the list for readers of the Eats & Drinks newsletter.
Here are our top 5 most-clicked stories in Eats & Drinks newsletters this month:
1. 5 new Seattle happy hours: seafood platters, steak frites, $2 beers
2. Taste test: 4 new Seattle barbecue spots
3. The fourth-best burger in America — it’s in South Park?
4. They keep coming: 16 more restaurant openings in the Seattle area
5. Three Seattle restaurants made the ‘Best Wine Restaurants in America’ list
