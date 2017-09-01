A lot has happened in the Seattle food world this summer. Here's what Eats & Drinks newsletter readers were most interested in.

The Seattle summer that we love so dearly is sadly winding down. But what a summer it’s been in the realm of food and drinks. Amazon acquired Whole Foods and brought some price cuts with it. The Space Needle’s restaurant, SkyCity, gets a verbal scorching from one of our food writers, as well as a great many readers. And we’re getting cult-favorite burgers from New York City and ice cream from Portland.

But that only scratches the surface. We've rounded up the top 10 stories in our Eats & Drinks newsletter from July through August, based on reader interest.

1. A wave goodbye to these restaurants: Sadly, 14 restaurants have closed recently, and three of them are quite surprising.

2. Costco just expanded its food-court menu to test out a classic 1/3-pound cheeseburger. But will it hold up to the warehouse’s famed hot dog? You can find out at select locations.

3. Here are five of the best new happy hours around Seattle, featuring seafood platters, steak frites and $2 beers.

4. Bakery turnovers: Two local, beloved bakeries lost their James Beard award-nominated pastry-genius owners — replaced, in one case, by a gluten-free bakery owner. What happens now?? Food writer Bethany Jean Clement has the details.

5. Barbecue, in Seattle? We’re not really known for that here in the Pacific Northwest, but several new barbecue spots have opened around the city recently. So reporter Tan Vinh and trained barbecue judge Leslie Kelly went to check some of them out.

6. New restaurants just keep springing up around the city. Here are 16 from June.

7. So. Many. New. Restaurants. But, hey, we’re not complaining. Here are 40 new restaurants opening around Seattle and the Eastside.

8. *ICE CREAM NEWS*: Salt & Straw, the cult ice cream brand based in Portland, plans to open in Ballard and on Capitol Hill in the winter. But you won’t have to wait that long to get it in Seattle — pop-ups are coming.

9. It’s patio season, y’all. Snag a table for happy hour at one of these five new outdoor patios for relatively small crowds — for now, at least.

10. The fourth-best burger in America? Find it in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, according to a recent Thrillist list. Tell your burger-loving friends — but, uh, not too many of them. “It’s been a little hectic, I can’t lie,” says the owner and chef. “We’re busy as hell.”