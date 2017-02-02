Potstickers, pelmeni and dozen of other dumplings will be featured at Tom Douglas' Dumpling Fest.
How well do you know your dumplings? Or, should we say, how many dumplings can you eat?
Tom Douglas, bless him, will host a dumpling festival on Feb. 26 (1-4 p.m.) at the Palace Ballroom, featuring not just those served at his restaurants (such as Tanakasan) but also fried and steamed dumplings from other establishments such as New Luck Toy and ChinaPie.
Yes, those beloved Tibetan dumplings served at his now closed TingMono will also be there. Pelmeni, Korean mandoo and empanadas will be featured. (Wanna argue that empanadas aren’t dumplings? Take it up with the Man.)
The roster of participating dumpling houses and restaurants isn’t finalized yet, but you can see a partial lineup here.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Police: Edmonds woman declares, ‘I am a serial killer!’ and stabs date in the chest
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on Donald Trump: 'This thing is getting out of hand'
The $35 entry fee includes a sample from each food station and a drink token.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.