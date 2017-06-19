Bar Ferdinand, RN74 and Canlis were named among the top "100 Best Wine Restaurants in 2017" by Wine Enthusiast.

Bar Ferdinand, RN74 and Canlis were named among “America’s 100 Best Wine Restaurants of 2017” by Wine Enthusiast on Monday.

The restaurants were not ranked in any order. The editors praised RN74’s Wine Director Jeffrey Lindsay-Thorsen for his detailed selection of local wines and for having “one of the deepest Burgundy selections in the Northwest,” while Bar Ferdinand’s sommelier and co-owner Marc Papineau was singled out for his wine list of “natural and small producers.”

Canlis, which recently took a James Beard Award for “Outstanding Wine Program,” is a mainstay on top-wine-restaurant rankings.

Three Oregon restaurants also made the list (Portland’s Ava Gene’s and Le Pigeon and Jory in Newberg), joining such institutions as The French Laundry in California and Bern’s Steak House in Florida.