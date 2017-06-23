It's happening right now at great local restaurants including Joule, Lionhead, Little Uncle and Mean Sandwich. Eat more little fish — it's the right (and the delicious) thing to do!

Sometimes readers write to me for restaurant/where-to-get-fish recommendations, and I (try to!) always answer (eventually!). Here’s one of the fish-related inquiries:

Why is it impossible to buy fresh anchovies and herring in Seattle? Roe herring season just ended in B.C. As I understand it, some of that goes to Japan, the rest is turned into fertilizer and dog food. And we can’t buy it here! It’s a shame.

I happened across fresh anchovies once at Ballard Market and made the best salted anchovies that lasted for months. The salted anchovies available in cans from Italy is shite, in my experience.

Where do the chefs get their little fishes?

Bait-eater wants to know.

Eric