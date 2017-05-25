This Ballard bar, less known than its critically acclaimed older sibling next door, made the cut for Esquire's list of best bars in America.

Nope, Canon didn’t get the nod. Our storied Zig Zag Café wasn’t the chosen one either. (Did Esquire zig when it should have zagged?)

On Thursday morning, the barflies at Esquire anointed Barnacle as one of the 24 “Best Bars in America in 2017.”

These lists, of course, are always subjective. Heck, many locals don’t know about Barnacle.

To those who haven’t been, Barnacle is Renee Erickson’s den that opened in 2013 in Ballard. Locals treated it as a waiting area for the crowded The Walrus and the Carpenter next door. But over time, it has become a solid bar with its own identity, known for its tightly-focused amaro menu. A good date place.

The folks at Esquire found it revelatory. Esquire praised Erickson’s crew for making a windowless space feel “like you’re on a very mod Mediterranean holiday.” The men’s magazine praised its “deep, smart wine list” and said the cocktails are “often herbaceous, usually amaro-heavy, uniformly delicious, a little challenging, and just right for this jaunty secret clubhouse.”

Agree or disagree? Like sports or politics, you can debate it, over a drink at a bar. Maybe even at Barnacle.