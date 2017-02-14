Sometimes a cocktail in a big bowl is more fun.

Making drinks for two? A bowl of punch can be a lot more fun than two flutes of Champagne or a bottle of wine.

If you’re looking for a little inspiration, you could make the Scorpion Bowl from the Pacific Seas tiki bar at Clifton’s, the downtown L.A. cafeteria, or the Old One Two from the Spare Room, the bar with the bowling alley at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.

The Scorpion Bowl, the stronger of the two punches, is a citrus-forward cocktail with three strong liquors, each balanced and curbed by the orange juice.

If you happen to have a tiki-style bowl with a center cup, by all means serve your Scorpion Bowl with a little fire, like they do at Clifton’s. Use lemon extract for an orange flame or a little Bacardi 151 if you want your flame to burn blue. And for a finishing touch, sprinkle a little cinnamon on the flame to make it sparkle.

The Old One Two is a little mellower, made with cognac, berries, lemon juice and sugar, then topped with Champagne.

Lighted on fire or not, just think of these punch bowls as a little liquid courage for whatever you have in store for the evening: a romantic date, a dance party, an evening on the couch with Netflix, or dinner for one, two or 10.

The Scorpion Bowl

Serves 2

2 ounces orange juice, from about ½ orange

1 ounce lime juice, from about 1 lime

1 ounce orgeat syrup

1 ounce cognac

2 ounces gin

2 ounces light rum

In a scorpion or similar bowl or container holding just under 10 ounces, combine the orange and lime juices, orgeat syrup, cognac, gin and rum.

— Adapted from a recipe at Pacific Seas at Clifton’s in downtown Los Angeles

The Old One Two

Makes about 1 ½ quarts

40 blackberries, plus extra berries for garnish

7 ½ ounces superfine sugar

7 ½ ounces lemon juice, from about 3 large lemons

7 ½ ounces VS cognac

20 ounces Brut sparkling wine or Champagne

Lemon wheels, for garnish

1. In a blender, combine the 40 blackberries, sugar and lemon juice and purée. Strain, removing any seeds and particles.

2. Place the purée with the cognac and ice in a large cocktail shaker and shake to chill for about 30 seconds.

3. Pour the mixture into a punch bowl and add ice. Top with sparkling wine, use a ladle to lightly stir, and garnish with plenty of blackberries and lemon wheels. Serve immediately.

— Adapted from a recipe from Spare Room at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel