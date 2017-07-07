Westland Distillery in Sodo releases its single malt, Garryana, one of the best whiskies made in the state of Washington. How to try that and many other products from local distilleries.

Last year’s release of Westland Distillery’s Garryana drew long lines and it eventually sold out. That was before it was even named “Best American single malt” at the World Whiskies Awards.

It’s back. This year’s edition of Garryana ($125, 50 percent ABV) deviates from last year’s in that it lacks the peaty note but is stellar all the same. The single malt, aged in Garry Oak and bottled at cask strength, has hints of baking spices on the nose with tropical fruits and cocoa on the palate.

(On a side note, consumers who fret how overwhelming and too expensive it is to track all the local whiskeys, vodkas and liqueurs flooding the market, here’s a good event to hit, Proof in Fremont on Saturday, July 8. It’s where 40 local distilleries will have 200 different spirits to sample, all under one roof. It’s a great way to see what you like before buying a bottle.)

Below are some recent releases from local distilleries, many of which you can sample at the Proof event.

Skip Rock Distillers, which won a prestigious craft-distilling award for its raspberry liqueur, has released Bicycle Tree Gin distilled with raspberry leaf, mint and rose hips.

Letterpress Distilling, a favorite brand in the bartending community, released its seasonal Arancello Rosso, a blood orange liqueur.

Copperworks Distilling Co. used those Arancello Rosso casks to make an aged variation of its award-winning gin.

Four Leaf Spirits Woodinville just released its Earl-Grey-infused gin.

Salish Sea Organic Liqueurs, which boasts one of the largest and most-eclectic lineups of fruit and herbal products, just added basil liqueur to its portfolio.

Glass Distillery, which recently was featured at a dinner event at the James Beard House, released “Selkirk,” a vodka aged in American oak barrels.

Heritage Distilling Co. and Demitri’s Gourmet Mixes partnered to release D’s Seasoned Vodka, infused with rosemary, thyme, roasted garlic, black pepper and sun-dried tomatoes. It’s meant to complement tomato juice and Demitri’s Bloody Mary mix to create that ideal brunch drink.