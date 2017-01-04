Cloudburst Brewing is celebrating its first birthday, throwing a party by putting its favorites back on tap.
Cloudburst Brewing, our vote for best new brewery of 2016, celebrates its first anniversary this Friday.
A lot of the fan favorites are coming back on tap, your chance to see, or rather taste, what all the buzz is about.
Head brewer and founder Steve Luke is one of the rising stars in the local craft-brewing scene, a hop head who makes some of the wackiest and most original suds including — back by popular demand — an imperial stout brewed with hazelnut oil and coffee from Lighthouse Roasters. “It tastes like gas-station, hazelnut coffee,” Luke said, proudly.
We told you he was an oddball.
Other beers on tap for the anniversary party include a brown ale brewed with cinnamon and 30 pounds of raisins that Luke pureed. Sure to be a big hit, his barrel-aged saison that’s been sitting in DeLille Cellars’ white burgundy barrels.
The anniversary event, at 2116 Western Ave., two blocks north of Pike Place Market, runs from 2-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
