You won’t find pad thai at Sugar Hill, but you will find flavorful Thai street food with low prices.

If you hung out in this Middle Eastern-esque dim bar when it was the The Capitol Club — congratulations, you officially qualify as an old-timer in Seattle. There was a time when Redhook was a cool beer. Cosmo wasn’t embarrassing to order. And this was a hot spot on Capitol Hill.

Now, this place is called Sugar Hill, a mishmash of pop-culture aesthetics, a cocktail lounge with a coffeehouse vibe and, oh, there’s Thai street food, too. It looks scattered and unfocused. But it’s oddly appealing, like the grab bag of a disorganized but interesting mind.

It’s worth a lunch stop, the servings substantial and cheap — everything is $10 or less.

Sugar Hill Thai 414 E. Pine St. (Capitol Hill), Seattle; noon-2 a.m. on weekdays, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekends. Food is served until 11:30 p.m. After 10 p.m., it’s 21-and-over only (206-568-2111 or sugarhillseattle.com, though details are more updated on facebook.com).

The cuisine, though, is so incongruent to its setting that it feels more like a restaurant pop-up. It’s two-storied, adorned with LPs, a glass display of Air Jordans and stencil artwork of hip-hop culture.

Sugar Hill is owned by Guitar Srisuthiamorn, Will Doherty and Anh Nguyen. They have excellent taste in music; the soundtrack bounces from SoMo to Ice Cube when the DJ isn’t spinning funk on Thursday nights or R&B on Fridays. During lunch and dinner hours, the volume isn’t pulsatingly loud; you can carry a conversation. It’s 21-and-over only after 10 p.m.

The menu: No pad thai here. Just a streamlined 11-item menu, featuring its signature steamed chicken with rice. The rest of the dishes are more shared plates, appetizers and sides such as pork skewers and soup.

What to order: The chicken skins were crispy but not over fried, with enough fatty, gelatinous texture for a pronounced poultry bite, perfect to wash down with a Rainier. That dish can be made more substantial with a side of sticky rice.

The signature Khao Mun Gai is the Thai variation of Hainanese chicken rice, steamed white and dark meat and chicken skins with a side of winter-melon soup. Jasmine rice, simmered in chicken stock, is fragrant with ginger and fried garlic. It comes in a copious amount, so flavorful and savory it can be eaten on its own. The meat is a mere vessel for its sweet-and-sour ginger-soy-bean sauce, punched up with sides of Thai chili peppers and garlic.

For those who prefer something fried, there’s the battered thigh meat, though the dark meat here isn’t as moist as the steamed version. The pork skewers (five per order) come with a spicy zing from tamarind sauce but lack the smoky-grilled flavor of street food.

Prices: A plate of steamed chicken rice ($10), plate of fried chicken thigh with rice ($10), pork skewers ($9), wings ($8), fried chicken skin ($7), a side of sticky rice ($2) and two beers ($8) totaled $54 before tax and tip, enough for two for dinner or three for lunch.