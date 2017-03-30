At brunch, lunch and dinner, Thackeray caters to the multitudes with comforting, eclectic fare that takes a worldly view.

On a dreary, rain-drenched Saturday, a steady stream of people trickled into Thackeray for brunch. The expansive restaurant anchoring the Brooks Running Building on Stone Way attracts legions of 20- and 30-somethings. They arrived in pairs and packs. A few singles came with parents. I saw only one stroller.

Some parked at pivoting stools along the curved brass bar. Others waited for a host to lead them to plank tables, many of them square four-tops with hinged wings that make them easily expandable to six-person rounds. A party of twelve accumulated at one long table. A lucky few snagged tethered porch swings flanking a table by the door.

I perched at one of the high-tops along an upholstered banquette set against a wall of whitewashed bricks. They are the best-lit tables in a window-wrapped room that grows very dim after dark.

Thackeray Cafe & Bar Traditional American/Eclectic 3400 Stone Way N., Wallingford 206-737-8743 thackerayseattle.com Reservations: accepted Hours: dinner 4-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; lunch 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Friday; brunch 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Prices: $$$ (soups, salads and sandwiches $7-$16, dinner starters $6-$17, mains $16-$28) Drinks: full bar; wide-ranging list of spirits and wines by the glass and bottle Service: efficient, pleasant Parking: garage on site (entrance off 35th Street); $2 off with restaurant validation Sound: very loud Credit cards: all major Access: no obstacles

My vegetable-dominated hash of Brussels sprouts and fingerling potatoes lacked crispness, but it had just enough cubed, maple-braised bacon to make it interesting. A woman on my left pecked at fresh fruit and a morning-glory muffin. The man with her added a couple of fried eggs to toast with muhammara. I’d tried that tart, smoky Middle Eastern spread, gritty with pomegranate seeds and walnuts, at dinner, when it is served with pita.

The guy on my right gauged how best to attack a towering burger on a ciabatta bun. His companion nibbled at a grilled chicken wrap, a very good one that packs multiple textures (bacon, romaine and avocado) into a spinach tortilla spread with pomodoraccio, a potent tomato puree.

I indulged in a cinnamon roll, having learned on previous visits that dessert is among the kitchen’s strengths. At dinner, I’d loved the hint of orange and cardamom traipsing through a buttery, honey-glazed phyllo packet filled with semolina custard. Malted vanilla ice cream melted into an apple crisp that was equal parts fruit and oat streusel, an ideal ratio to my mind.

The morning cinnamon roll is without frills. No nuts or sticky caramel, just cinnamon spiraling through soft pastry with blatantly sweet sugar glaze drifting on top and slipping down the sides. The coffee was good and strong and refilled often. Tea choices include a toasty keemun, made with loose leaves steeped at the table in a big mug.

At brunch, lunch and dinner, Thackeray caters to the multitudes with comforting, eclectic fare that takes a worldly view. The menu checks the boxes for trends like toast, grain bowls, gussied-up fries like the ones sprinkled with z’atar and feta that I couldn’t stop eating, and, not least, fried chicken.

The berbere spice blend in the chicken’s dredge skews warm rather than hot, but before the bird even gets to that point, it is brined and confitted in duck fat. The happy result is juicy tender meat within a rugged, fragrant carapace that doesn’t wilt even when drizzled with honey. Just writing about it makes me want to have it again. The accompanying cheddar-scallion biscuit is equally wonderful.

Vegetables often take a leading role. Toasted breadcrumbs and finely chopped almonds topped crisp stalks of charred broccoli dabbed with a lemon-anchovy emulsion; it’s a broccoli Caesar. Cinnamon scented baked cauliflower huddled between sweet apricot chutney and tangy lemon yogurt; with a few more pumpkin seeds this could almost be breakfast. The sole pasta dish is vegan: gemelli noodles in a disappointingly bland cashew cream sauce, but loaded with chard, mushrooms and sweet orange squash.

I admire the creativity percolating in this kitchen, led by chef Jon Langley, though the execution sometimes lacks subtlety. Smoked pimento clobbered almost every dish in which it appeared, and there were several, including sofrito-smothered sautéed prawns with chorizo Iberico; deep in that sea of red sauce a vivid salsa verde tried in vain to be noticed.

A way-too-salty demi-glace undercut a braised short rib and silky celeriac puree. Fontina cheese muffled a raft of spices in lamb shawarma, encased in pita that resisted both teeth and knife.

The wine list also ranges widely, exploring the old world and the new. Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Turkey and Lebanon are represented by the glass or bottle; Northwest wines are only by the bottle. I’m not a fan of the flat bottom tumblers that made the Sicilian Syrah taste almost indistinguishable from the Mallorcan blend. The list is arranged like a spreadsheet and conveys a lot of information in tiny type that’s hard to decipher in the near dark.

It’s nice to see an array of low-alcohol highballs and inexpensive flights of amaro, vermouth and aperitifs on the beverage list. Gin and tonics are having a moment and they concoct half a dozen here. The basic house version, with lemon and mint, is a mojito wannabe. The Royal Shipyard was lemony but also very sweet. A funky finish on The Jet City muddled its pepper and grapefruit punch. All were over-iced, thus rapidly diluted.

Thackeray opened in mid-December. It’s the newest venture from Heavy Restaurant Group, the company behind the wine-focused Purple Cafés, Leschi’s Meet the Moon, the Bellevue bar Lot No. 3, The Commons in Woodinville, and the Mexican-themed Barrio on Capitol Hill. The company is doubling down on the Wallingford-Fremont area. Another Mexican restaurant is in the works, to be helmed by Barrio chef Jeremy Flores. As yet unnamed, it should open this summer in the NorthEdge Building across from Gas Works Park. Crowds are likely to follow.