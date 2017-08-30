Dessert isn’t the only place fruit could be making an appearance on your menu. Savory applications can be a delight.

For fruit lovers, there’s really nothing quite like a Seattle farmers market in the summer. Stall after stall overflows with pyramids of peaches, bins full of cherries, paper cartons of berries and tables stacked with fragrant melons. It can seem tough just to make it home from the market before devouring every last berry.

Good things, of course, come to those who wait, in the form of cobblers, pies, jam or even sliced atop a bowl of ice cream — but dessert isn’t the only place fruit could be making an appearance on your table.

One look at restaurant menus around the city and you’ll see summer bounty being used in savory applications. There’s the whole fish, which arrives at your table looking like it’s swimming toward you with a waterfall of Rainier cherries tumbling over the tail at Tankard and Tun. Copal dresses up brisket with a hefty wedge of smoked, grilled pineapple, and Jack’s BBQ tops everything from pancakes to cocktails with smoked peaches and oranges.

For chef Mark Schroder, owner of Greenwood’s Opus Co., pairing fruit with smoke, pickling spices and meat was a no-brainer. Nearly everything at his pocket-size spot is cooked over a wood-fired grill. “Fruit and meat have always been perfect partners for me, like lamb and apricots,” Schroder says.

Add to that his goal of sourcing as much fresh produce as he can from local farmers (meaning he doesn’t use citrus anywhere in the restaurant), and the world of savory fruit opened for him.

“We used apples in our hot sauce, pickle and smoke cherries, use rhubarb as the base for a savory sauce, just everything,” he says. “I usually didn’t like that much fruit in cooking; I just ate it out of hand, but now I’m super into it.”

For anyone who loves a sweet/savory combination, consider adding fruit to a multitude of savory dishes. Baby steps include tossing strawberries or peaches into your salsa fresca before topping carnitas tacos, smooshing blackberries into Brie for your next grilled cheese sandwich, or wrapping paper-thin prosciutto around wedges of cantaloupe and drizzling with aged balsamic vinegar and a shower of chopped fresh basil.

Go a little farther down the savory-fruit rabbit hole by grilling peach halves and placing on them alongside fresh mozzarella on a hot pizza crust, brushed with olive oil and fresh basil. Or, roast plums in a cast-iron skillet until caramelized, and pair them with pork tenderloin.

Or do as Schroder does and pickle everything that comes across your path. Brilliantly hued jars line the shelves at his restaurant, filled with pickled cherries with lavender, alliums, green walnuts and more. Pickled apricots are in his three-bean salad; the pickled cherries are served on a bonito-rubbed lamb leg. He likes to dehydrate apples only to rehydrate them with pickling liquid.

And when he’s not pickling, he’s smoking — like cherries that go in cocktails and on a s’mores-inspired dessert. It’s an easy process that requires only a grill and some apple wood chips.

Whatever you do, now is the time before our summer bounty wanes and all we’re left with are memories of perfectly ripe peaches.

Smoked Cherries

Note: At Opus Co., they use firm underripe cherries because they won’t lose their texture when they’re smoked. As the seasons change, try this with different fruit. Schroder is getting ready to switch to using plums as cherries go out of season.

Makes 2 cups cherries

2 cups tart red cherries (skeenas are great)

½ cup sugar

1 cup apple wood chips

¼ cup cider vinegar

1. Pit the cherries and toss with the sugar, allowing to sit while you prepare the grill.

2. Soak the apple wood chips in warm water for at least an hour. Light the grill; if using charcoal, let the coal get nice and hot. You don’t need a lot of heat, just enough to get some smoke going with the wood chips.

3. Arrange the cherries in a container large enough that they’re in a single layer, so that they have lots of surface area to soak up the smoke.

4. The idea is to draw the smoke over the cherries, so you will want to put the wood chips on one side of the gill and the cherries on the other. Once the soaked wood chips are on the fire, close the lid. If using a kettle grill, position the vent over side of the grill where the cherries are and open slightly. If using a gas grill, just prop a spoon or block under the lid opposite the chips.

5. Smoke for 10-15 minutes, replenishing the wood chips if the smoke dies down.

6. After the cherries are smoked, add the vinegar and place in a jar with a lid. They will keep in the fridge for at least a month.