The spring 2017 edition of Seattle Restaurant Week is nigh — from April 2-6 and 9-13, tons of local places will serve up $32 three-course dinners, with many making $18 three-course lunches as well (up from two courses last time around). (The Seattle Times Company is a sponsor.) But with 165-plus restaurants taking part, how do you choose?

Our lists of newcomers, best overall values, and best ambience can help. Pro tips: Preview your menu options at srw.seattletimes.com, be sure to make reservations (many of these restaurants get mobbed for SRW), and remember to tip well (SRW can be hellish for servers).

15 newcomers

Here are the brand-new restaurants — as well as the ones joining the promotion for the first time — on this spring’s Seattle Restaurant Week list. Check out their special menus here.