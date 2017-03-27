Something special about the setting makes these normally pricey places worth considering during the restaurant promo bonanza.

The spring 2017 edition of Seattle Restaurant Week is nigh — from April 2-6 and 9-13, tons of local places will serve up $32 three-course dinners, with many making $18 three-course lunches as well (up from two courses last time around). (The Seattle Times Company is a sponsor.) But with 165-plus restaurants taking part, how do you choose?

Our lists of best ambience, best overall values, and newcomers can help. Pro tips: Preview your menu options at srw.seattletimes.com, be sure to make reservations (many of these restaurants get mobbed for SRW), and remember to tip well (SRW can be hellish for servers).

10 best places for ambience

These aren’t the newest, haute-est restaurants taking part in Seattle Restaurant Week, but the views, or the booths, or the romance factor, or just the overall swankiness — plus everyday high prices — make them worth considering. Check out their special menus here.