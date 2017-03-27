Where can you get the most for your Seattle Restaurant Week money? Here's our take on the best deals — downtown, on Capitol Hill, in Kirkland and elsewhere.

The spring 2017 edition of Seattle Restaurant Week is nigh — from April 2-6 and 9-13, tons of local places will serve up $32 three-course dinners, with many making $18 three-course lunches as well (up from two courses last time around). (The Seattle Times Company is a sponsor.) But with 165-plus restaurants taking part, how do you choose?

Our lists of best overall values, best ambience, and newcomers can help. Pro tips: Preview your menu options at srw.seattletimes.com, be sure to make reservations (many of these restaurants get mobbed for SRW), and remember to tip well (SRW can be hellish for servers).

10 best overall values

Choosing a place that’s pricey means you get the most fancy-bang for your promotion-priced-buck during Seattle Restaurant Week. By our math, these picks strike the food/ambience/pricing balance the very best. Check out their special menus here.