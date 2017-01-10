Making fresh salsa verde from scratch is well worth the effort.
The tostadas served at The Spinster Sisters restaurant in Santa Rosa, Calif., are made with fresh tortillas and heirloom beans. Delicious, no doubt. So is this version compiled from ready-made tortillas and canned beans. Fresh salsa verde is well worth the effort.
Spinster Sisters Tostadas
Makes 6 tostadas, serves 3
1 can (28 ounces) black beans
3 ½ cups thinly shredded raw cabbage
½ cup thinly sliced radishes
¼ cup cilantro leaves
2 tablespoons lime juice
Canola oil
Salt
6 small corn tortillas (about 5 or 6 inches in diameter)
¼ cup crumbled Cotija cheese
Salsa verde, see recipe below
1 avocado, halved, sliced
1. Thicken: Pour beans (and liquid) into a medium saucepan. Set over medium-low heat and let cook, stirring occasionally, while you prepare the rest of the dish. Add a little water if they look dry.
2. Toss: In a large bowl, toss together cabbage, radishes and cilantro. Dress with the lime juice, 2 tablespoons canola oil and a little salt.
3. Fry: Pour canola oil to a depth of ¼ inch into a heavy skillet. Set over medium-high heat. Fry tortillas, one at a time, until crisp, about 20 seconds per side. Drain on kitchen towels.
4. Build: Set tortillas on a platter. Top with beans, and sprinkle with cheese. Pile on cabbage salad. Finish with a spoonful of the salsa and a few slices of avocado. Serve with additional salsa.
For the salsa verde: Settle 6 husked tomatillos in a saucepan; fill with cold water to cover. Simmer until they turn from spring green to olive drab, 5-8 minutes. Drain. Halve and seed 1 serrano chili. Slice one-quarter of a yellow onion. Cook chili and onion in a dry heavy skillet over medium-high heat until charred, about 4 minutes. In the blender, swirl the tomatillos, chilies, onions, one-quarter bunch cilantro (leaves and tender stems) and 1 ½ teaspoons salt.
