The tostadas served at The Spinster Sisters restaurant in Santa Rosa, Calif., are made with fresh tortillas and heirloom beans. Delicious, no doubt. So is this version compiled from ready-made tortillas and canned beans. Fresh salsa verde is well worth the effort.

Spinster Sisters Tostadas

Makes 6 tostadas, serves 3

1 can (28 ounces) black beans

3 ½ cups thinly shredded raw cabbage

½ cup thinly sliced radishes

¼ cup cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons lime juice

Canola oil

Salt

6 small corn tortillas (about 5 or 6 inches in diameter)

¼ cup crumbled Cotija cheese

Salsa verde, see recipe below

1 avocado, halved, sliced

1. Thicken: Pour beans (and liquid) into a medium saucepan. Set over medium-low heat and let cook, stirring occasionally, while you prepare the rest of the dish. Add a little water if they look dry.

2. Toss: In a large bowl, toss together cabbage, radishes and cilantro. Dress with the lime juice, 2 tablespoons canola oil and a little salt.

3. Fry: Pour canola oil to a depth of ¼ inch into a heavy skillet. Set over medium-high heat. Fry tortillas, one at a time, until crisp, about 20 seconds per side. Drain on kitchen towels.

4. Build: Set tortillas on a platter. Top with beans, and sprinkle with cheese. Pile on cabbage salad. Finish with a spoonful of the salsa and a few slices of avocado. Serve with additional salsa.

For the salsa verde: Settle 6 husked tomatillos in a saucepan; fill with cold water to cover. Simmer until they turn from spring green to olive drab, 5-8 minutes. Drain. Halve and seed 1 serrano chili. Slice one-quarter of a yellow onion. Cook chili and onion in a dry heavy skillet over medium-high heat until charred, about 4 minutes. In the blender, swirl the tomatillos, chilies, onions, one-quarter bunch cilantro (leaves and tender stems) and 1 ½ teaspoons salt.