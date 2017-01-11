This weekend, hot-shot bartenders were in town for a competition. We wanted to know where they decided to imbibe.

One of the Seattle’s biggest cocktail contests took place Sunday, Speed Rack, a charity event where female bartenders from across the region compete to see who see who can make drinks the fastest, all to raise money for breast cancer research. The winner was Rob Roy’s Jacyara de Oliveira. The event drew some of the biggest names in the bar world. So it got us thinking — where do all these hot shot, out-of-town bartenders and brand reps want to drink when they’re in Seattle? What are their most memorable watering holes? Their answers below.

Lynnette Marrero, co-founder of Speed Rack and according to the James Beard Foundation, “one of America’s Leading Female Mixologists.”

Duh. Zig Zag. One of my first bars (6 years ago) I ever went to in Seattle. I had the Spanish coffee, holy cow. Visiting a place that I heard so much about from my first days at Flatiron (Lounge) was awesome.

Ivy Mix, co founder of Speed Rack and Wine Enthusiast’s 2016 “Mixologist of the Year.”

Zig Zag Café: When I first came here, obviously, Zig Zag was always the place. You had to go see Murray.

Canon: I have no idea how they have a spirits list that big. Doing inventory must be hell.

Rob Roy: Owner Anu (Apte) is a pioneer for women. I also went to (their bar) No Anchor. I thought it was great.

L’Oursin: I like the space. The drinks are well done. I used to work with those guys at Fort Defiance (the acclaimed cocktail bar in Red Hook, Brooklyn).

Rumba: I go to Rumba a lot. It reminds me of Leyenda, my bar in Brooklyn.

Foreign National: I like it. But I like more the restaurant attached to it (Stateside). The food is unbelievable, and the wine list is good. I like cocktails, but I love wine. If someone has a good wine list, I’m bound to be impressed.

Charlotte Voisey, brand rep for William Grant & Sons

Canon is one of my favorite bars in the world. The attention to details…the more you know, the more you’re impressed… Like staining the bar with Angostura bitters. The selection of spirits. The drinks…You don’t need a guided tour to appreciate this place.

Simon Ford, co founder of Ford’s Gin

Canon: Of course, everyone likes it.

Mistral Kitchen: When Andrew Bohrer was there.

Barrio and nearby Needle and Thread, the upstairs speakeasy at Tavern Law: I remember it was really raining outside. But inside (Needle and Thread), it was warm. Comfortable vibe. A cozy space.

Liberty and Rob Roy: I hit those two every single time I’m in town. And I like the neighborhood that Liberty is in. At Liberty, you feel like you’re in a coffee shop and then you’re handed some of the best mescals on the planet. And Rob Roy’s new place? No Anchor, I got to check that out. I heard it was a place to nerd out (on beer). Let’s go.

Later in Belltown, taking a bite of the beetroot pelmeni at No Anchor, Ford said, “This is delicious. I’m starting to dig this place. But I like Rob Roy better.”