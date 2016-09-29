Get some new cooking skills from Seattle experts at this series benefiting the UNCF scholarship fund. Also: lunch!

Great chefs, great cause, great price — Seattle’s UNCF Cooking Classes are back, with a lineup including chef Matt Lewis of Restaurant Roux, Makini Howell of Plum Bistro, Tarik Abdullah of Midnight Mecca/Morning Star, and more. Classes include a chef-prepared two-course lunch and cost just $35 (a bargain in this realm). They also promise lots of quality Q&A (which in some cases should be very funny — have you seen Tarik Abdullah’s episodes of Vice’s Munchies Guide to Washington?).

Chef Wayne Johnson began the UNCF Cooking Classes series in 2010. “The idea behind it,” he says, “was to give classes for the home cook who wants to rub elbows with some of the great minority chefs of Seattle, while benefiting UNCF Pacific Northwest students.”

All sessions go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at at Bargreen Ellingson in Sodo and include a discount on kitchen supplies there, too.

To get your spot at one class or the whole series, call 206-292-8859 or email infoseattle@uncf.org.

The lineup:

October 8: Chef Mulugeta Abate of Lovage

African flavors, specializing in gluten-free and raw foods

October 15: Chef Wayne Johnson of Farestart

Southern-inspired flavors

October 22: Chef Sarah Lorenzen of Andaluca

Mediterranean flavors

October 29: Chef Makini Howell of Plum Bistro

Vegan cuisine

November 5: Chef Tarik Abdullah of Midnight Mecca/Morning Star

North Africa and Mediterranean cuisine

November 12: Chef Matt Lewis of Where Ya At Matt and Restaurant Roux

Cajun and Creole cuisine