Seattle nomination congratulations go to Edouardo Jordan and the team of Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi as well.

Congratulations to Canlis — the forward-thinking bastion of Seattle fine dining just scored a James Beard Awards nomination for chef Brady Williams for Rising Star Chef of the Year, as well as making a reappearance in the Outstanding Wine Program category. The Rising Star Chef award is for “A chef age 30 or younger who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come,” while Canlis certainly “serves as a standard bearer for excellence in wine service” with its nearly 100-page wine list.

In the Best Chef Northwest category, congratulations to Edouardo Jordan (of Salare and, any minute now, Junebaby) and the team of Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi (who’ve gotten the same nod for Joule and more before) for their nominations. Portland bested Seattle 3-2 in the category — unlike last year — with finalist status also conferred upon Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton of Ox; Katy Millard of Coquine; and Justin Woodward of Castagna.

Elsewhere, the rest of Seattle’s 2017 semifinalists sadly fell by the wayside. Next year?!

Here’s the complete list of finalists. The winners will be announced on May 1.