With 2 million views on Facebook and counting, and comments ranging from outraged to supportive, it is, as one put it, "a sign of the times."

Seattle restaurant and bar Saint John’s makes a practice of putting out chalk-art sandwich-board signs — some political, some just meant to be funny (like “YOUR WORLD SERIES HQ” with a drawing of a football). The latest one — “satirically decrying the confirmation of Betsy DeVos” as U.S. education secretary, according to Saint John’s co-owner Michael Lee — looks to be going viral. Lee says it’s gotten 2 million views and counting, with more than 15,000 shares at the moment, and comments ranging from confused (“You could have fit some proper grammar on this sign”) to outraged (“This is disgusting”) to supportive (“This made me laugh AND cry”).

Lee, who’s also the guitarist in Seattle band The Young Evils, says that after years of sandwich-board art and commentary, he didn’t think this one was “particularly remarkable.” But, he observes, “It seems to have struck a chord — we’ve got to use the tools we have available to us, I guess. If humor can draw attention to something as dire as the future of our country, then that’s my weapon of choice.”