All the new restaurants taking part in this season’s restaurant-promo bonanza.
Seattle Restaurant Week is back once again, with tons of local places serving up $30 three-course dinners (with many making $15 two-course lunches as well) from Oct. 9 to 13 and Oct. 16-20. (The Seattle Times Company is a sponsor.) But with 165-plus restaurants taking part, how do you choose?
Our lists of best overall values, newcomers and best ambience can help. Pro tips: Preview your menu options at srw.seattletimes.com, be sure to make reservations (many of these restaurants get mobbed for SRW) and remember to tip well (SRW is a very hectic time to be a server).
7 newcomers
Here are the new places on this fall’s Seattle Restaurant Week list.
