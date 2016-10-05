The very best deals from this season’s restaurant promo bonanza — downtown, on Capitol Hill, in Bellevue and elsewhere.

Seattle Restaurant Week is back once again, with tons of local places serving up $30 three-course dinners (with many making $15 two-course lunches as well) from Oct. 9 to 13 and Oct. 16-20. (The Seattle Times Company is a sponsor.) But with 165-plus restaurants taking part, how do you choose?

Our lists of best overall values, newcomers and best ambience can help. Pro tips: Preview your menu options at srw.seattletimes.com, be sure to make reservations (many of these restaurants get mobbed for SRW) and remember to tip well (SRW is a very hectic time to be a server).

10 best overall values

Choosing a place that’s pricey means you get the most fancy-bang for your promotion-priced-buck during Seattle Restaurant Week. By our math, these picks strike the food/ambience/pricing balance the very best.

Cantinetta (Seattle and Bellevue)

Dahlia Lounge

Goldfinch Tavern

Lark

Nell’s

Poppy

RN74

Sushi Kappo Tamura

Tilth

Vendemmia