Shota Nakajima of Adana on Capitol Hill is one of the seven big-name chefs who will be on Food Network's "Iron Chef Gauntlet" this April.

Allez! Cuisine! Look who got to compete on “Iron Chef” this season? Our own Shota Nakajima of Adana (until recently, Naka) on Capitol Hill.

Food Network announced this morning that “Iron Chef Gauntlet,” a reboot of the popular food contest, will premiere on April 16 at 9 p.m. (PST).

“I watched the Japanese version of Iron Chef when I was growing up. To get to be on the show…that’s pretty dope,” the 27-year old Nakajima said in a phone interview this morning.

Six episodes were taped last month in Los Angeles. Nakajima could tell you how he did, but he would have to fillet you. Food Network producers forbid contestants to talk about the contest. (A Food Network rep was on the phone during this interview to make sure he didn’t slip up.)

On the contest, Nakajima would only say, “It was crazy…It was a lot more intense than I thought it would be. I was excited and nervous.”

You can sample the dishes Nakajima made during the show. The Adana chef will recreate the dishes at his restaurant after the show airs.

The other chefs Nakajima went up against were:

Nyesha Arrington (Los Angeles, California – Executive Chef/Owner, Leona)

Jason Dady (San Antonio, Texas – Executive Chef/Owner, Tre Trattoria)

Sarah Grueneberg (Chicago, Illinois – Executive Chef/Owner, Monteverde)

Michael Gulotta (New Orleans, Louisiana – Executive Chef/Owner, MOPHO)

Stephanie Izard (Chicago, Illinois – Executive Chef/Owner, Girl & the Goat)

Jonathon Sawyer (Cleveland, Ohio – Executive Chef/Owner, The Greenhouse Tavern).

The winner from that group must then run “the gauntlet,” competing in rapid-succession against all three legendary Iron Chefs: Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto and Michael Symon, Food Network said.

The host will be Alton Brown, who, by the way, will be in Seattle on March 25 and has put a call out to Seattle for suggestions on where he should eat around town. Give him your recommendations here.