Salt & Straw, the cult ice cream brand based in Portland, plans to open in Ballard and on Capitol Hill in the winter. But you shouldn't have to wait that long. They're also planning pop-ups this fall and summer around town.

Even with its expansion to Capitol Hill delayed, the cult ice cream shop Salt & Straw is already eyeing a second location in Ballard.

The Portland based company will open in the historic Glenn J. Twigg building, 5420 Ballard Ave. N.W., by winter, a spokeswoman said.

Salt & Straw, which also has a big fan base in Los Angeles and San Francisco, is known for collaborating with big-name chefs including Tom Douglas (There’s an ice cream version of Dahlia’s Lounge’s famous triple coconut cream pie.) as well as for concocting some wacky combos including a fish sauce flavored ice cream.

If you thought Molly Moon’s had lines, you ain’t seen nothing yet. “Salt & Straw,” said Portland Monthly, “has become as essential to Portland iconography as a trip to Powell’s Books or wings at Pok Pok.”

To much hoopla, Salt & Straw had earlier announced it would open on Capitol Hill inside the Pike Motorworks building this summer. A spokeswoman said permitting issues have delayed the opening until winter. Ballard should be open around that time as well.

Owners (and cousins) Kim and Tyler Malek had planned to hold a pop-up later this week to announce its opening in Ballard, but that got delayed. But they plan to host several pop-ups during the summer and fall, leading up to their store openings in Seattle.