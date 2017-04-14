Don’t judge the cute name. This Mediterranean joint next to a glassblowing studio offers delicious food, including sandwiches, in a cool space.

It’s easy to be skeptical when you’re visiting an unassuming vegetarian cafe shoved next to a glassblowing studio in Belltown. You learn its name: Eggs & Plants. Oh boy, this could be a snooze. Hummus, falafel, shakshuka — been there, done that.

Don’t be so quick to judge. If you do, you’ll miss out on bold flavors, interesting combinations and the fluffiest pita.

Not to mention an interesting vibe. Walk in, and the room seems tiny. To the left is the entrance to Seattle Glassblowing’s showroom, bright and shiny with glass art. But after you order at the counter off the big blackboard, head down a small hallway to the right, and you’ll find the best spot: a little backroom with a large window looking into the studio. Sit and watch people learn how to blow glass as you enjoy a smoothie (a friend loved her date, banana and strawberry concoction) or the wonderfully slushy, house-made mint lemonade and wait for your food to arrive.

Eggs & Plants Mediterranean 2229 Fifth Ave. (Belltown), Seattle; open daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 206-448-2050, eggsandplants.com

The menu: The food here is billed as Mediterranean, and the menu runs the gamut: Iraqi sabich sandwich, Moroccan shakshuka, Israeli hummus, Egyptian falafel.

You can make each a sandwich, or pay a bit extra for a platter. If you’d like to share, a platter works well. Create your own little sandwiches with the ample pita provided. But if you’re on your own, sandwiches are the way to go. They know how to get the ratios just right.

Don’t miss: If you’ve never heard of sabich, all the more reason to try it. The Iraqi sandwich is made up of earthy fried eggplant, slow-cooked eggs, hummus and an array of veggies, served in that delightfully soft and warm pita, honeycombed with air bubbles. But the shakshuka sandwich was the star. If you’ve had the traditional dish, eggs poached in tomato sauce, you get the idea. It shines in sandwich form, with the brightness of the tomato sauce meshing well with the cabbage salad and Middle Eastern pickles.

What to skip: The Turkish soup, with lentils, carrots and bulgur in a veggie broth, was on the bland side, totally overpowered by the other offerings. Fries are on the soft side — think Dick’s Drive-In style. If that’s your jam, you’ll be more than happy to dip them in the house-made tahini sauce or another fruity, yet spicy sauce.

Prices: Sabich sandwich ($9.75), shakshuka sandwich ($9.75), hummus platter ($11.50), soup ($5.25), smoothie ($6) and mint lemonade ($3.75) left three feeling very full for $46, before tax and tip.