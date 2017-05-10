A reader new to Mount Baker is looking for great spots to hang out in the neighborhood. And another really wants to play darts. Reporter Tan Vinh has recommendations.

Readers send questions. We answer. This week, our queries sent us to Mount Baker and Sodo. Questions were edited for brevity or clarification.

Q: Since we moved to Mount Baker, we’ve been disappointed that 31st Avenue South isn’t as vibrant as our neighbors’ main drag in Columbia City. Where else could you hit in Mount Baker?

A: Just drive or walk a mile north to South McClellan Street, off Mt. Rainier Drive South, to The Saloon and Mioposto. It’s vibrant during happy hour, but not in a Capitol-Hill-bar-hopping way, more of a working couples, 40-and-older crowd. It feels like a neighborhood with the slide and playground across the street, folks hopping off the No. 14 bus to grab a martini and some parents chatting about the PTA.

The Saloon is the new cocktail bar that opened on Valentine’s Day, a small, cozy two-story bar with “Mad Men”-era furnishing and Old West motifs. “Mid-Century meets Western saloon” is how co-owner Kristin Hyde puts it.

There’s Taco Tuesday and coming soon, a craft-cocktail list and happy hour.

Hyde and business partner Denise Paquette also own The Feed Store two doors up from The Saloon. They hired a new cook to make more grab-and-go sandwiches at their market cafe and a rotating bar-food menu with items like kimchi mac and cheese for The Saloon.

The Saloon, 3605 S. McClellan St., is open Tuesday-Sunday 4 p.m. to midnight. Note, it may close earlier some weekdays on slow nights. Closed Mondays. No phone, but you can call The Feed Store for more info at 206-420-1004, or visit thesaloonseattle.com.

Mioposto is the more established and more crowded of the two places, though this pizzeria feels more like a family hangout, with couples on date night or out with the kids. It has an Italian corner-cafe vibe, a hub where locals chatter over $2.90 espressos and grab pastries before work and wine after.

But there’s a bar area with happy hour and televisions to catch the game. Share plates of meatballs and wood-fired pizza are popular.

Mioposto, 3601 S. McClellan St., offers happy hour daily 4-6 p.m. and again 9 p.m.-10 p.m. with $5 Manny’s and house wines, $6 well drinks and $7 personal pizzas (206-760-3400, miopostopizza.com/mt-baker).

Q: Is there a cool dart pub here?

A: I’ve got one for you. The dive Siren Tavern in Sodo. There are five boards and a dart shop for all your supply needs — there’s even a dart league. You can also play darts online against players from as far as China if you wanted to, while downing stiff drinks and cheap beer.

Siren Tavern, 3403 Fourth Ave. S., Seattle (206-233-9167, on Facebook).