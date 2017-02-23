Beer geeks line up to buy just a bottle of these sought-after brews, and now a few those gems will be available to sample at this KEXP fundraiser.

Sour beer fans, have we got a drinkfest for you. It’s one of the best beer events this season. Some of the most sought after sour and farmhouse beers — the kind fans line up at sunrise for — will be available to sample from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Farmhouse Fest, a fundraiser for KEXP. There will be about 70 microbrews to try.

Several breweries are also flying in their brewmasters to pour and schmooze with patrons.

Monkish Brewing Co. in California, whose acclaimed sour beers sell out in minutes, will be available. Tired Hands Brewing Company in Pennsylvania dug into its cellar for these vintages — three different batches of its oak aged saison, called Ourison. Seattle’s own Holy Mountain Brewery is repping as well, with nine different beers. (See picture above.)

The $120 ticket includes all you can eat and drink. Tacos will be provided by The Masonry.

KEXP Gathering Space; 472 First Ave. N., Seattle; noon – 4 p.m. Buy tickets here.