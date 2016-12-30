A cocktail from Capitol Hill was named one of the best in the country. Here's how to make it.

The namesake cocktail of the bar Foreign National was anointed among the 28 best in America by Elle Décor magazine.

An aromatic pisco drink, Foreign National has hints of rose petal, orange zest and black tea leaves. It’s fruity but not sweet, more tart. The recipe is below, though unless you plan to make a big batch for your cocktail party, it’s easier just to order it at the Capitol Hill bar. It’s also a good excuse to check out the bar that the Seattle Times considers to be the best new cocktail bar in 2016.

(As a side note, Foreign National also makes a great Singapore Sling. Recipe here.)

The Foreign National cocktail

By bar manager Adam Fortuna

1 1/2 ounces Pisco

1/4 ounce Amaro Montenegro

1 ounce orange juice (organic Valencia OJ, acidified with citric and malic acid to bring the pH to that of a lime, then with bergamot and neroli food grade essential oils added)

1/2 ounce honey syrup (2:1 ratio of honey to water)

Directions: Shake hard and double strain into a glass.