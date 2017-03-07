The restaurant chain asks for donations to local children's hospitals.

In honor of National Pancake Day on Tuesday (March 7), IHOP is offering free short stacks of its original buttermilk pancakes — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations. There are three Seattle-area IHOPs.

International House of Pancakes has been offering the free carbo-luscious stacks since 2006 with the goal of raising money for children’s hospitals across the country. So far, the effort has raised more than 24 million.

The restaurant chain asks that diners make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Locally, you can make a donation to Seattle Children’s.

The offer is available while supplies last, so you might call ahead before going to the restaurant. It’s for dine-in only.

