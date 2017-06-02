Get a free treat at Krispy Kreme, donate to a worthy cause and test your doughnut-eating skills this Friday. June 2.

National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 2, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate around the Seattle area. The day was first created in 1938 to honor Salvation Army volunteers who gave coffee and doughnuts to soldiers in World War I.

Several local shops are offering discounts, freebies, and even doughnut-eating contests this year. Whether you like maple bars, sprinkles, or just plain glazed, check out these events happening around Seattle:

Mighty-O Donuts will offer free mini doughnuts on Friday, and some of the proceeds from Friday’s sales will go to local public schools near their three locations. Each of the locations will have a golden ticket in one doughnut box, and the winners will receive three dozen boxes for their family, office or school.

Top Pot Doughnuts will collect non-perishable food donations for Northwest Harvest. Those who donate can enter a raffle for a dozen doughnuts per month for a year. Top Pot will also host a doughnut-eating contest from 3 to 4 p.m. at its downtown location.

Rodeo Donut will sell doughnuts at all six Cupcake Royale locations on Friday. Customers will also receive a free 12-ounce drip coffee with their purchase.

Good news everyone! On June 2nd, National Donut Day, we're going to have fresh brioche donuts from @rodeodonut at … https://t.co/4YgQVVvvWT pic.twitter.com/AML61SHqvN — Cupcake Royale (@CupcakeRoyale) May 27, 2017

Frost will host its eighth annual doughnut-eating contest at 6:30 p.m. at its Mill Creek location. The prize is a $100 Frost gift card, and there will be a winner in each age group, 6 to 12 years, 13 to 17 years, and 18 and older. Contestants — and their parents, if under 18 — can pre-register online.

National chains are also celebrating. Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut of your choice, Safeway is selling a dozen doughnuts for $5 through Saturday, and you can enter online to win free doughnuts for a year from Entenmann’s.