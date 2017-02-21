Longtime North Capitol Hill bar the Roanoke has a "Drink for 'Merica" benefit tonight, while Renee Erickson's restaurants are serving "Cocktails for a Cause" through the end of the month.

Local bar the Roanoke Park Place is donating of all tonight’s gross sales to the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood, calling the event “Drink for ‘Merica.” The timing of the February 21 fundraiser, they say, is admittedly arbitrary — Seattle’s Mamnoon and Cupcake Royale chose Presidents Day yesterday for likeminded benefits — but that “It’s time to step up and put our money where our mouths are.”

Roanoke co-owner Chris Price calls it a response to an ongoing frustration and feeling of hopelessness with the news we’ve been hearing every single day. We wanted to give others feeling like that a way to contribute and do something positive… And judging by the response and interest we’ve seen so far, it looks like we’ll be writing a couple of decent checks on Wednesday.” Product distributors have also offered “great support” in terms of “swag for us to give away,” Price says. The Roanoke opened on North Capitol Hill in 1980, and the place was a spot for eating and drinking in various incarnations for decades prior to that; the bar appeared doomed after losing its lease in 2010, but it eluded closure.

Out at Northgate tomorrow, February 22, starting at 6 p.m., Watershed Pub & Kitchen will donate $1 to the ACLU for every Bainbridge Brewing beer purchased, and a raffle benefiting the organization will also be held.

Elsewhere in Seattle, every Renee Erickson restaurant — The Walrus and the Carpenter, Barnacle, The Whale Wins, Bateau, Bar Melusine, and General Porpoise Doughnuts — is donating $1 to the ACLU for every specialty cocktail served through February 28. Erickson’s calling it Cocktails for a Cause, and says her company Sea Creatures is “just trying to pay attention and support organizations that are fighting for civil rights for everyone. Little by little… and alcohol helps!”