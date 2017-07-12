French spirits conglomerate Moët Hennessy announced on Wednesday that it bought the Woodinville Whiskey Company and plans to take the Eastside whiskey to markets across America and overseas as well.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. In the whiskey world, Moët Hennessy is known more for its single malts, with brands such as Glenmorangie and Ardbeg. The purchase of Woodinville Whiskey signaled that the European spirits company is expanding to the competitive American rye and bourbon market. It also recently entered into the high-end tequila market with Volvan De Mi Tierra.

In a prepared statement, Christophe Navarre, President and CEO of Moët Hennessy, said “We are convinced that Woodinville fits very well within the Moët Hennessy portfolio,” and that it has “significant potential for expanded distribution through our US and international networks.”

Woodinville Whiskey co-founder Orlin Sorensen added, “We are very proud about what we have accomplished since founding Woodinville Whiskey Company just a few years ago. As we considered the many strategic opportunities before us, it was clear that being part of the Moët Hennessy portfolio and distribution network will allow us to reach our goals much more quickly.”

Moet Hennessy said Sorensen and Brett Carlile “will continue to oversee” Woodinville Whiskey’s daily operations. The two friends started the company when the state distillery boom started in 2008. By 2016, The American Distilling Institute, which focused on craft distilling, named it the “Whiskey of the Year.” Earlier this year the Institute also named it “Best Rye Whiskey for 2017.”

Last December, Seattle’s Westland Distillery struck a similar deal with French spirits conglomerate Remy Cointreau.