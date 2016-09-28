This fall, learn cookie secrets from Dorie Greenspan, “How to Bake Everything” from Mark Bittman, stories of street cuisine from Anthony Bourdain, and much more.

Fall is always great for curling up with a good book. When it comes to cookbooks, this is also the season to uncurl and get out. Culinary blockbusters and celebrity chefs are piling into Seattle reading rooms, with just about every top author publishing a new title. Move fast if you’re interested; Alton Brown’s appearance at the University Bookstore Oct. 10 is already sold out. His latest is “Alton Brown: EveryDayCook” ($35, Ballantine), though his version of everyday includes recipes like “Nitrous Pancakes.”

Here’s a selection of what to expect. Look for other to-be-finalized events later in the season, as when Portland sensation Naomi Pomeroy of Beast talks “Taste and Technique” ($40, Ten Speed Press) in December.

Super-Big Names

Mark Bittman will discuss “How to Bake Everything” ($35, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) with public-radio host Steve Scher at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Town Hall. Cost: $5.

Two of the big brains at America’s Test Kitchen are coming to discuss “Cook’s Science” ($40, Cook’s Illustrated). Dan Souza and Molly Birnbaum will focus on what makes a burger taste so good, exploring issues like how sound changes our perception of lettuce. The $25 event (not including the book) is 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Neptune Theater, stgpresents.org.

Sort-of hometown hero Mario Batali will speak with Tom Douglas in an event celebrating Batali’s “Big American Cookbook” ($40, Grand Central) of regional American recipes, 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the University Temple United Methodist Church, 1415 N.E. 43rd St. Cost: $40 in advance at brownpapertickets.com, including the book and admission for up to two people. Batali will also sign books at Salumi (309 Third Ave. S., founded by Batali’s dad, Armandino, and co-owned by his sister Gina and her husband) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 25.

Anthony Bourdain will make a stop in his “Hunger” tour at the Paramount Theater at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 (tickets start at $51.25, stgpresents.org). Expect a monologue on “diverse culture, street cuisine and his travels to lesser-known locations around the world,” though his new book, “Appetites” ($37.50, Ecco), also reflects his home-cooking experiences as a parent.

Food-Lover’s Favorites

No matter how well you may know a subject, when Rowan Jacobsen writes about it you’ll find illuminating and fascinating new information. Luckily for us, oysters are one of his specialties, and “The Essential Oyster” ($35, Bloomsbury) details Northwest varieties and their stories as well as others around the U.S. Events include an oyster dinner at Bar Melusine Oct. 5 ($100 including the book, booklarder.com) and a free talk at The Book Larder at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6.

Naomi Duguid, known for translating remote cuisines and cultures into gorgeous and useful cookbooks, will share travel stories with “Taste of Persia” (Artisan, $35) at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Book Larder. Free with book purchase, $5 without.

If Sichuanese cuisine is the jazz of the Chinese-food world, writes Fuchsia Dunlop, then Jiangnan food is its classical music. She explores it in “Land of Fish and Rice” ($35, W.W. Norton) in a dinner at Lionhead restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Cost: $100, including the book, information at booklarder.com.

We try not to overuse the word “mouthwatering,” but it’s irresistible with “Dorie’s Cookies,” the latest from dessert guru Dorie Greenspan. At a cookie party and author talk at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Book Larder, a handful of local baking authors will share cookies while Greenspan chats. At past Seattle events, she’s been approachable and delightful, making us feel like the real guests. Cost: $35, including the book.

Seattle-Area Stars

The free launch party for “Meet Me At The Bamboo Table: Everyday Meals Everywhere” by Anita Verna Crofts ($16.95, Chin Music Press) will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at The Elliott Bay Book Company. Crofts, a University of Washington professor, writes about how food ties us together around the world. She’ll appear with Kate Lebo, author of “A Commonplace Book of Pie.”

Pie-baking instructor Kate McDermott is considered a sweet national treasure. The Port Angeles “Pie-chiatrist” will discuss “The Art of the Pie” ($35, Countryman Press) at a free appearance 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at The Book Larder, and will teach a class at Tom Douglas’ Hot Stove Society Oct. 18 ($95 including book, tickets at hotstovesociety.com).

Ready for Scandinavian holiday treats? Oregon author Melissa Bahen, who writes the Lulu the Baker blog, will be at The Book Larder at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 to talk about her new “Scandinavian Gatherings” ($24.95, Sasquatch Books); free.

Cynthia Nims will share her deep and up-to-date seafood expertise in the latest of her many cookbooks, “Crab” ($19.95 Sasquatch Books), at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at The Book Larder; free.