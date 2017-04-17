For dinner in minutes, use salsa to add heat to an easy pork dish.

Spicy tomato salsa perks up pork chops. This is a one-pot meal that takes only 15 minutes to cook. If you keep these ingredients on hand, you won’t have to go to the market. Keep pork and peas in the freezer, fresh pasta in the fridge and salsa on the shelf. The parsley is optional, if you have it, fine, or leave it off.

This is also a great way to spice up leftover meats such as chicken, roast beef or turkey. Just warm the meat in a skillet and add salsa on top.

Helpful Hints:

— Any type of green vegetable can be substituted for the peas.

— Dried linguine can be used. Cook the pasta for 5 minutes, add peas and cook 4 more minutes.

Countdown:

— Bring water to a boil.

— Prepare ingredients.

— Make linguine.

— Make pork.

Shopping List:

Here are the ingredients you’ll need for tonight’s Dinner in Minutes.

To buy:¼ pound fresh linguine, 1 package frozen peas, ¾ pound boneless pork chops, 1 jar chunky mild salsa and 1 small bunch parsley (optional).

Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

Salsa Pork Scalloppini with Fresh Linguine

Makes 2 servings

3 cups water

¼ pound fresh linguine

1 cup frozen peas

3 teaspoons olive oil, divided use

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

¾ pound boneless pork chops

¾ cup chunky mild salsa

½ cup chopped parsley (optional)

1. Bring water to a boil in a large skillet over high heat. Add pasta and peas. Bring back to a boil for 3 minutes. Drain and remove to a bowl. Toss with 1 teaspoon oil and salt and pepper to taste.

2. Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and brown 2 minutes. Turn pork over and brown 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste to the cooked side. Lower heat to medium, cover with a lid and cook 5 to 6 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees.

3. Divide linguine between 2 plates. Place pork on the plates and spoon salsa on top. Sprinkle parsley over pork.

Per serving: 551 calories (22 percent from fat) 13.4 g fat (2.6 g saturated, 5.1 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 52 g protein, 55.5 g carbohydrates, 5.9 g fiber, 582 mg sodium.

— Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer, author of “Delicious One-Pot Dishes”