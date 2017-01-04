And you don’t have to fuss with a pie dough.
You can have this homemade quiche ready in just 25 minutes. I like to serve a warm, inviting quiche for a quick midweek supper but don’t want to fuss with pastry dough. The secret to saving time and calories is to use breadcrumbs for the crust instead. You can still slice and serve the quiche with this crust.
A tossed green salad is all you need to complete the meal.
Fred Tasker’s wine suggestion: I’d try a festive rosé sparkling wine.
Helpful Hints
If whole-wheat breadcrumbs are not available, process two slices of whole-wheat bread in the food processor to make crumbs.
Any type of mushrooms can be used. If using meaty portobello mushrooms, bake 5 minutes longer as they will add more liquid to the pie.
A casserole dish can be used instead of a pie plate.
Shopping List
Here are the ingredients you’ll need for Dinner in Minutes.
To buy: 1 small container whole-wheat breadcrumbs, ½ pound reduced-sodium deli ham, 1 package shiitake mushrooms, 1 red onion, 1 red bell pepper, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat salad, 1 bottle ground nutmeg and 1 package shredded, reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese.
Staples: olive oil spray, eggs (6 needed), skim milk, reduced-fat vinaigrette, salt and black peppercorns.
Ham and Wild Mushroom Quiche
Makes 2 servings
½ cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs
½ pound reduced-sodium deli ham, torn into bite-size pieces
1 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms
1 cup sliced red onion
1 cup sliced red bell pepper
2 large eggs
4 egg whites
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ cup skim milk
½ cup shredded, reduced-fat, sharp cheddar cheese
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat bottom and sides of a 10-inch shallow pie or casserole dish with olive-oil spray. Sprinkle breadcrumbs over bottom and sides of plate. Roll the plate around to make sure the sides are covered with crumbs. Gently shake the plate to evenly distribute excess crumbs across the bottom.
2. Place the ham, mushrooms, onion and red bell pepper in the pie plate. In a small bowl lightly beat the 2 whole eggs and 4 egg whites with a fork. Add the nutmeg, milk, cheese and salt and pepper to taste. Pour into the prepared pie plate. Press the ingredients under the eggs with a fork. Place in oven for 25 minutes. The pie should be firm. Leave a little longer if needed. Remove, cut in halves and serve.
