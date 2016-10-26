There’s something creepy about eating something that’s looking back at you. These six easy recipes with eyes are great for a lighthearted Halloween party.

Let’s face it: Nobody really gets scared on Halloween.

We all know that those ghosts and witches and vampires flying around aren’t there to haunt us or to drink our blood; they’re just children looking for a good time and a lot of candy.

In a similar vein, so to speak, Halloween party food that claims to be frightening, isn’t. It is merely meant to be enjoyable, something to evoke the idea of horror.

And yet, there is something … unnerving … about eating something that is looking back at you. Even when it’s all in fun.

This Halloween, the eyes have it.

For a lighthearted Halloween party this year, we made food that really has its eyes open. Candy eyeballs, painted eyeballs, googly eyeballs — they are all essential parts of a happy Halloween feast.

And they’re all so deliciously easy to make.

Jalapeño Popper Mummies

Makes 8 servings

8 jalapeño peppers

4 ounces softened cream cheese

4 ounces pepper jack cheese, shredded

1 scallion, minced

¼ teaspoon minced garlic

Pinch salt

Pinch ground black pepper

16 candy eyeballs

1 tube crescent rolls

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice jalapeños in half lengthwise and scoop out the interiors.

2. Place cream cheese, pepper jack cheese, scallions, garlic, salt and pepper in a large bowl and mix thoroughly. Fill the jalapeño halves with this mixture.

3. Unroll crescent rolls into rectangles consisting of 2 triangles each, pinching together the seams. With a pizza cutter, slice each rectangle lengthwise into 4 even strips.

4. Wrap 1 or 2 pieces around each pepper, leaving a small opening for the eyes. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until golden brown. Immediately place 2 candy eyes in each opening.

— Adapted from frugalcouponliving.com

Black Cat Oreos

Makes 5 servings

15 Oreos

½ tablespoon chocolate frosting

30 green M&M’s, see note

15 pumpkin or orange sprinkles or edible pearls

1 tablespoon chocolate chips

Black edible marker or decorating gel

Note: Single-color M&M’s can be found at some party supply stores.

Frost the back of the M&M’s and attach 2 to each cookie for the eyes. Dip a toothpick in the frosting and smear on half a sprinkle or pearl. Attach to the cookie underneath the eyes for a nose. Dip the flat part of the chocolate chips in the frosting and attach to the top of the cookie for the ears. With the black edible marker, draw the center of the eyes on the M&M’s.

— Recipe from partypinching.com

Screaming Pretzels

Makes 7 servings

½ bag dark cocoa candy melts

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

35 mini twist pretzels

70 small candy eyeballs

1. Melt the chocolate candy melts according to the directions on the package, adding vegetable oil to the mixture for easy dipping.

2. Dip the pretzels into the candy melts, coating both sides. Place pretzels on waxed paper, making sure the bottom section of the pretzel is not filled with chocolate. Insert melted chocolate into the top two sections of the pretzel. When the chocolate has almost set, place a candy eyeball into the top two sections. Allow to set until firm.

— Recipe adapted from orientaltrading.com

Monster Doughnuts

Makes 4 servings

4 glazed doughnuts

4 sets monster teeth

8 candy eyeballs

Place monster teeth (or vampire teeth) in the hole of each doughnut. Press 2 candy eyeballs above them.

— Recipe from atimeforallseasons.net

Bloodshot Deviled Eyeballs

Makes 6 servings

6 eggs

Pinch table salt

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon good-quality mayonnaise

1 teaspoon lemon juice

12 black olive slices

1 pimento or jarred roasted red pepper

1. To hard-cook eggs: Bring a pot of water to a full boil. Gently lower the eggs into the water and immediately drop the temperature down to a low simmer. Cook for 11 to 14 minutes. Immediately place the eggs in ice water and allow to cool at least 15 minutes. Peel eggs.

2. Cut eggs in half crosswise; carefully remove the yolks, leaving the whites intact.

3. Place yolks in a bowl; mash with the salt, mayonnaise and lemon juice until blended and fairly smooth. Using 2 spoons or a small ice cream scoop, scoop yolk mixture into small balls and position in hollows of whites to resemble eyeballs.

4. Press an olive slice into center of each yolk eyeball. Cut pimento into very thin 2-inch long strips for veins. Decorate eyeballs with bloodshot veins.

5. Cover and refrigerate up to 6 hours before serving. Egg yolk mixture can be prepared 1 day ahead and refrigerated. Fill egg whites, decorate and refrigerate up to 6 hours before serving.

— Recipe adapted from Women’s Day

Cheese Monsters

Makes 10 servings

1 package Mini Babybel Cheese

Googly eyeballs

Remove wax strip from the middle of each cheese. Use a knife or scissors to cut scary or funny teeth in the wax. Using nontoxic PVA glue such as Elmer’s, affix 2 googly eyes (or 1 or 3 or more) above the mouth to make a scary cheese monster.

— Recipe from danyabanya.com