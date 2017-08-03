Start lining up. The cult Salt & Straw is giving away free ice cream on Capitol Hill Friday, starting at 2 p.m.

Well, here’s one good thing about the heat wave — it’s going to get us some free Salt & Straw ice cream.

To beat the heat, the cult Salt & Straw brand is giving away free, 4 ounce cups of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream in front of its future home, 711 E. Pike St. on Capitol Hill, on Friday, Aug. 4, starting at 2 p.m. until all the ice cream cups are gone.

To the uninitiated, the Portland-based Salt & Straw brand usually draws lines around the block for its quirky flavors.

Below is an edited version of Salt & Straw’s pop-up menu:

Freckled Woodblock Chocolate: Roasting cocoa beans in a 19th century-old fire roaster, Woodblock is the first bean-to-bar chocolate maker in Portland. We add in a bit of Jacobsen sea salt, the first to harvest salt from the Oregon coast in over 200 years, and then use an old-school ice cream making technique called “freckling” to suspend the chocolate in an untempered state.

Double Fold Vanilla: This ice cream is called ‘double fold’ because our friends at Singing Dog Vanilla in Eugene, Oregon use twice as many vanilla beans when making it!

Roasted Strawberry Coconut (vegan): Roasting strawberries does something truly magical. While our favorite Hood strawberries are already amazing in their natural state, roasting them caramelizes their sugars and makes them irresistible. We simply blend the roasted berries with coconut cream and churn in our ice cream makers.