The Seattle chef/restaurateur says he and his team seek to do "something that we hope brings a sense of community" on Inauguration Day.
Seattle’s Josh Henderson will serve free meals for “the low-income, single-parent, and houseless community” at his restaurants Quality Athletics and Cantine “to help alleviate the anxiety associated with the inauguration of the Trump administration” on Friday, January 20, from 3 to 5 p.m.
“I am super-excited to be doing this with our team… doing something that we hope brings a sense of community, in a time and on a day that perhaps we don’t feel that as strongly as we probably should,” Henderson says in a press release. The menu will include pasta, meatballs, Caesar salad, and pie, available to those in need at the Pioneer Square and South Lake Union restaurants. Drop-off donations of blankets, canned food, socks, and money will also be accepted from those able to give.
Seattle chef Renee Erickson recently announced that she’ll host a fundraiser for the Anti-Defamation League on Inauguration Day at her restaurant Bar Melusine.
