Those pursuing squid are doing the jig at nights along various Puget Sound piers, and season that started last month will only get better through the winter.

In this week’s seafood recipe of the week, Seattle sushi chef Taichi Kitamura, owner of Sushi Kappo Tamura on Eastlake, and winner in 2015 of Beat Bobby Flay on the Food Network, offers his take on how to prepare squid more commonly referred to as calamari.

Kitamura has been contributing many of his delicious recipes for the Reel Time Northwest Fishing blog. Each of recipe will be related to the “catch” of the week.

Kitamura was born and raised in Kyoto, Japan until he came to Seattle area. He graduated from Seattle University in 1997, and opened his first restaurant Chiso in 2001. He is also an avid fly fisherman.

Word on squid jigging

Hordes is squid migrate into Puget Sound to spawn each fall and winter, and has become a popular nightly affair from Edmonds down to Tacoma.

Squid – that swarm like locust will appear by the millions near lighted piers of Puget Sound at any given moment – have a short life cycle of about 18 months. They return starting now to spawn annually and will feed heartily on small baitfish and crustaceans.

Most Puget Sound squid average 6 to 9 inches long, including tentacles, and aren’t like those giant ones off the southern West Coast known as Humboldt squid.

Jiggers can load up on a daily limit (five quarts or 10 pounds) with the best time being December and January although the quest for squid begins around Labor Day.

The most popular places to catch them are along the Seattle waterfront at Piers 57, 62, 63, 70 and 86 or the Seattle Aquarium Pier.

Other good spots are the Des Moines Pier; Edmonds Pier; Point Defiance Park Pier and Les Davis Pier in Tacoma; Redondo Pier; Illahee State Park Pier; and the Waterman and Indianola piers in Kitsap County.

Catching them is relatively easy and you don’t need any fancy fishing gear nor a boat for that matter the get into the action.

The best time to catch them is an hour before or right at high tide. They tend to feed just after dark, and often in the middle of the night. When fishing is good they’ll even bite in the early-morning hours.

Squid are attracted to light and many will pack along portable high-powered lanterns to lower near the water along the docks and piers, and some locations like Pier 86 are well lit from lights hanging off the docks themselves.

It is wise to pack along several weighted jigs of various color combinations in chartreuse, lime green, red, pink candy stripe, hot pink and a wide variety of glow in the dark colors.

Any lightweight spinning rod and reel will work. Anglers raise the rod tip up to about 10 o’clock and then lower the jig to make it look like an injured fish.

Most squid schools tend to be just under the water’s surface to about 20 feet down. Working your lure from top to bottom is the best way to find them.

Calamari and Scallion Salad with Sumiso Dressing

INGREDIENTS

1 pound of cleaned squid

1 pound of scallion, cut into two inch pieces

Three tablespoons of white miso

1.5 tablespoons of rice vinegar

Two tablespoons of honey

Two tablespoons of hot water

DIRECTIONS

Rinse squid under cold running water, then dry between paper towels. Halve the tentacles lengthwise and cut bodies crosswise into 1/3 inch wide rings.

Cook squid in four to six quarts of boiling water for 40 to 60 seconds until just opaque. Drain in a colander and transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain and pat dry with paper towels.

Cook scallions in four to six quarts of boiling water for 20 to 40 seconds until tender. Drain in a colander and transfer to ice water to cool. Squeeze the water with hands.

Whisk together the miso, vinegar, honey and hot water in a small bowl.

Combine squid and scallion in a large bowl. Toss with the dressing, and serve immediately.

(Recipe serves four people)

